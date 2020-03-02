TOP TURKISH DIPLOMAT, NATO CHIEF DISCUSS SYRIAS IDLIB

Turkish foreign minister and NATO chief spoke over the phone to discuss the latest situation in Idlib, northwestern Syria, and issues pertaining to migrants, according to a diplomatic source on Monday.

Jens Stoltenberg expressed his solidarity with Turkey during his phone talk with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Earlier, Çavuşoğlu also had phone talks with his Finnish and Spanish counterparts Pekka Haavisto and Arancha Gonzalez Laya, respectively.







