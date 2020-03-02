Galatasaray ease past Gençlerbirliği in Turkish league

Turkish Super Lig title contenders Galatasaray thrashed Gençlerbirliği 3-0 on Sunday to gain their eighth consecutive victory in the league.

Dutch defender Ryan Donk struck the opening goal to give his team an early lead in the third minute of the match.

Colombian forward Radamel Falcao doubled his team's lead in the 33th minute and the first half ended 2-0 for the home team.

Falcao scored his second goal in the 68th minute and the Lions earned a comfortable win at the Istanbul's Türk Telekom Stadium, 3-0.

High-flying Galatasaray gained their eight straight victory and won their all matches in the second half of the Super Lig.

Title race intensifies in Super Lig

In another Sunday's clash, Demir Grup Sivasspor had a critical win for the title race in the league after beating Ankaragücü 3-0 in Ankara.

Hakan Özmert, Mert Hakan Yandaş and Mustapha Yatabare were scorers for Sivasspor over Ankaragücü.

Title race intensifies in the Super Lig while the leaders Trabzonspor are followed by Galatasaray and Sivasspor.

These three teams each collected 48 points.

Another title contenders Medipol Başakşehir will face Gaziantep FK at home on Monday.

Sunday results in Super Lig:

Yukatel Denizlispor - BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor: 2-0

Ankaragücü - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 0-3

Galatasaray - Gençlerbirliği: 3-0