Excessive force should not be used against migrants: UNHCR

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, on Monday called on countries to refrain from using the "excessive or disproportionate force" against migrants.

This came after a migrant seeking to cross from Turkey into Greece died on Monday after Greek security forces intervened to prevent the passage of migrants gathered at the border.

"All states have a right to control their borders and manage irregular movements, but at the same time should refrain from the use of excessive or disproportionate force and maintain systems for handling asylum requests in an orderly manner," UNHCR said in a statement.

The agency said UNHCR teams in Greece reported the arrival of some 1,200 people on March 1 and 2 on the East Aegean islands (Lesbos, Chios, Samos), which were higher than the recent daily rate.

"Greece, and other states on the EU external border, should not be left alone," said UNHCR.

"At the same time, international support to Turkey, which already hosts millions of refugees, as well as other countries neighboring Syria, must be sustained and stepped up," said the UN agency.

UNHCR said it is appealing for calm and an easing of tensions on Turkey's borders with the EU due to the present increased movements of people there -- including refugees and asylum-seekers.

The refugee agency said it is monitoring the developments in Turkey and in Greece, and offered its support.

"As in all such situations, it is important that the authorities refrain from any measures that might increase the suffering of vulnerable people," said UNHCR.

It said that neither the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees nor EU refugee law provides any legal basis for the suspension of the reception of asylum applications.

UNHCR said the provision of the convention could not suspend the internationally recognized right to seek asylum and the principle of non-refoulment that is also emphasized in EU law.

"Persons entering irregularly on the territory of a State should also not be punished if they present themselves without delay to the authorities to seek asylum," said the UN statement.

It said on the borders between Turkey and the EU, UNHCR is working with national partners, Turkish Red Crescent, International Organization (IOM), the UN Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), assessing the situation and providing humanitarian assistance where needed.







