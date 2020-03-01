Turkish, French leaders exchange views over Idlib crisis in phone call

Turkey's president spoke via telephone with his French counterpart about the recent situation in Idlib, northwestern Syria, the Turkish Communications Directorate said early Sunday.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Emmanuel Macron discussed bilateral relations, refugee crisis and regional issues, the directorate said.

Stressing that Turkey will retaliate against Assad regime's attacks, Erdoğan said he expected NATO's concrete and clear solidarity during phone call.

He underlined that the humanitarian crisis in the region will be deepened as the regime continues its attacks.

Noting the refugee influx started to put pressure on Turkey's European borders, Erdoğan said he expected from Europe and France to offer concrete solutions and support for displaced people.

Macron urged Russia to immediately end attacks in Idlib.

Late Thursday, at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred and dozens of others injured in an airstrike by Bashar al-Assad regime forces in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, just across Turkey's southern border.

Turkish soldiers are working to protect local civilians under a September 2018 deal with Russia, which prohibits acts of aggression in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

But more than 1,300 civilians have since been killed in attacks by Assad and Russian forces in the zone, as the cease-fire continues to be violated.







