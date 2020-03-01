Turkish agency opens technical institute in Bangladesh

Turkey's state-run aid agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), has opened a technical institute in Bangladesh's northeastern district of Lalmonirhat, a remote border area mostly resided by the underprivileged.

"In the technology building built by TIKA, courses such as basic computing, office tools use, web page design and computational coding will be given to the youths, while textile lessons will be imparted to women," said a TIKA statement on Sunday.

Referring to the overwhelming response from the locals, the statement said over 1,000 applications were received, out of which 200 have been selected on merit.

Applauding the initiative, Bangladesh's State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the courses would help the participants acquire confidence and get self-employed.

"Everyone will be taught how to catch fish instead of being fed with one," Palak said while addressing the opening ceremony.

The minister assured his cooperation with TIKA's similar projects in other cities of Bangladesh.

"I would ask my ministry to install a high-speed internet connection in the institute," he said, adding that the government would double the budget allocated for the institute.

Citing strong bilateral ties between the two countries, newly appointed Turkish ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan, said: "Turkey and Bangladesh have historical ties [...] and I hope the friendship will further enrich over time."

TIKA Bangladesh Coordinator Ismail Gundogdu also addressed the ceremony. "This institute is a gift from the people of Turkey to the Bangladeshi nation," he said.

Bangladesh's former Education Minister Motahar Hossain also attended the program along with a number of locals.





