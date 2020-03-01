GREEK INTERVENTION IN NATO SESSION LEADS TO CHAOS: TURKEYS AMBASSADOR TO ATHENS

Turkey's Ambassador to Athens Burak Özügergin said Sunday that Greece's intervention during a NATO session condemning Syrian regime attacks on troops had "resulted in chaos".

Athens, according to media reports, initially made an effort to veto a statement that the alliance was preparing in support of Ankara, following the recent martyrdom of 34 Turkish troops in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

Still, the emergency meeting ended with the military alliance calling upon Syria and Russia to halt their Idlib offensive. The group expressed "full solidarity" with Turkey in the aftermath of the attack.

Özügergin, who was summoned to the Greek Foreign Ministry, said Turkey expected NATO's full and unrequited support at this point.

He met General Secretary Themistoklis Demiris and emphasized that Turkey had been drawing attention to the situation in Idlib for a long time.

"Our martyrs whom we have lost recently have brought the issue to a whole new level," he said.

The Turkish ambassador said a crisis in Europe was prevented because of Ankara's efforts.

Demiris said they understood Turkey's concerns but the free passage of irregular migrants to Europe was also worrisome.

Following the martyrdom of Turkish troops, Ankara announced it would no longer stop irregular migrants from reaching Europe.

Thousands of migrants have been blocked from entering their country Greece in the last two days, the Greek government has said.

Turkey already hosts nearly 4 million migrants, more than any other country in the world. It has time and again complained that Europe has broken its promises.







