Australia confirms first coronavirus death

Australia confirmed Sunday its first death from the coronavirus amid a rise in the number of cases nationwide, a chief health officer said on Sunday.

A 78-year-old man contracted the virus known as COVID-19, while on the Diamond Princess ship in Japan and died at the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, according to Andrew Robertson. His wife also tested positive for the virus but is in a stable condition.

"There's no risk to the general community or staff," said Robertson.

Australia evacuated 164 of its citizens from the Diamond Princess ship in Yokohama. Nine people tested positive for the virus and were quarantined near Darwin.

There have been 26 confirmed cases in Australia, including the dead man.

The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in Hubei province last December.

The global death toll reached 2,837 with China being the worst hit, reporting 79,250 confirmed cases.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak an international health emergency and said the global risk level remains high.







