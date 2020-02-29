Wounded migrants on Greek border hospitalized in Turkey

Migrants wounded in pepper spray attacks by Greece border security were hospitalized in Edirne, a Turkish province bordering Greece and Bulgaria.

Greek security forces continue to attack irregular migrants waiting between Turkey's Pazarkule and Greece's Kastanies border gates with pepper sprays and sound bombs.

Three migrants, including a child, were wounded in the attack. They were transferred to a hospital in Edirne.

Irregular migrants mildly wounded were treated on the site by paramedics.

Late Thursday, at least 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred and dozens of others injured in an airstrike by Bashar al-Assad regime forces in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, just across Turkey's southern border.

Turkish officials announced Friday that they would no longer try to stop irregular migrants from reaching Europe.

Following it, thousands of irregular migrants flocked to Edirne to make their way to Europe.

Turkey already hosts nearly four million migrants from Syria alone, more than any other country.

It has complained that Europe has failed to keep promises to help migrants and stem further migrant waves.





