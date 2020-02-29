U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in 14 months if Taliban conditions met

The United States and NATO would withdraw all troops in Afghanistan within 14 months if the Taliban upheld its commitments, according to a joint statement released by the U.S. and Afghan governments on Saturday.

"The Coalition will complete the withdrawal of their remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months following the announcement of this joint declaration and the U.S.-Taliban agreement...subject to the Taliban's fulfillment of its commitments under the U.S.-Taliban agreement," the statement said.

The U.S. would initially reduce its forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 within 135 days of the U.S.-Taliban agreement, which was set to be signed in the Qatari capital of Doha in the afternoon.

The declaration said the peace agreement signed between the U.S. and Taliban in Doha, Qatar included "guarantees to prevent the use of Afghan soil by any international terrorist groups or individuals against the security of the United States and its allies."

NATO chief and US defense secretary visited Kabul to assure support for Afghanistan amid landmark peace deal between the U.S. and the Taliban.





