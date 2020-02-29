Pompeo: US 'realistic' but sees opportunity for Afghan peace

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is "realistic" about the peace deal it signed with the Taliban, but is "seizing the best opportunity for peace in a generation."

Speaking after the signing ceremony in Qatar, Pompeo said he was still angry about the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that were planned in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.



He says the U.S. will not "squander" what its soldiers "have won through blood, sweat and tears."

He says the U.S. will do whatever is necessary for its security if the Taliban do not comply with the agreement.





