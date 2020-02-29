WORLD

Pompeo: US 'realistic' but sees opportunity for Afghan peace

"I know there will be a temptation to declare victory, but victory for Afghans will only be achieved when they can live in peace and prosper," U.S. Secretary of State said at the ceremony in Doha.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is "realistic" about the peace deal it signed with the , but is "seizing the best opportunity for peace in a generation."

Speaking after the signing ceremony in Qatar, Pompeo said he was still angry about the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that were planned in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

He says the U.S. will not "squander" what its soldiers "have won through blood, sweat and tears."

He says the U.S. will do whatever is necessary for its security if the Taliban do not comply with the agreement.


