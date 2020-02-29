Pakistan confirms two coronavirus cases, brings total to four

Pakistan confirmed two more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to four since Wednesday when the first two cases were reported in the country.

"We have received reports of two more positive cases of coronavirus, one has been reported in Sindh province, (the) other in federal areas," Zafar Mirza, Pakistan's health minister, told a news conference.

He said the two people in the earlier reported cases were doing well and one is about to be discharged from hospital.







