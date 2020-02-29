Arab authors and intellectuals extend support to Turkey

Authors from the Arab world and Muslim intellectuals have extended their support to Turkey, as the Syrian regime attack on Thursday night martyred 34 Turkish soldiers.

In a Twitter post, Nabil al-Awadi, a Kuwaiti Islamic intellectual, said: "Turkey plays a great role in defending Muslims all around the world."

He said he prays for security of Turkey and all Muslims in the world.

Jamal Sultan, an Egyptian author, said : "Those who follow foreign press reporting on the Arab world would realize that Turkey's economic and military abilities create anxiety. There are many who want to eradicate this power."

He said Turkey fights with many enemies, adding: "We stand with Turkey."

Ahmet Mansour, an Egyptian journalist, said: "We all stand with Turkey."

Muhammad Mukhtar al-Shinqiti, an academic from Mauritania, said: "When Turks and Arabs fight together in order to preserve honor and righteousness, it means that Islamic civilization is on the move to be awakened."

Qatari author Mansour al Qahtani reacted to alienation of Turkey by some Arab leaders and said: "Turkey is fighting with major powers, with no support from the Arab leaders. It is certain that Turkey does not need you."

Jaber al-Harami, another Qatari author, applauded President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's firm stance against the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria.

He also said: "While the Arab world are busy with implementing the so-called Deal of the Century, I thank Erdogan for defending Syrian people," referring to the U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for the Middle East.

Yasser Abu Hilala, a journalist from Jordan, said: "Our hearts stand with the Syrian people and Turkey in their fight with heinous tyrants."

Walid al Tabetabai, a Kuwaiti MP, has sent condolences to Turkish people and the government, and said Assad regime and its supporters should be punished.





