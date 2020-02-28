Tripoli airport suspends flights after Haftar attack

Flights were suspended once again on Friday in the only functioning airport in Libya's capital following rocket attacks.

The Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli has come under frequent attacks by forces loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar this month.

Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) is based in Tripoli and faces stiff opposition form Hafar's forces in the country's east.

The airport was hit by Grad missiles, GNA said in a statement Thursday, in this week's third attack by the Haftar militias.

Following the attack, aviation was suspended for the fifth time at the airport, said the GNA-lead Volcano of Rage Operation in a Facebook post.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA which enjoys UN and international recognition.







