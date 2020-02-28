Greek police deployed at border with Turkey to prevent migrants
WORLD Reuters
Greek police reinforcements were deployed to the country's border checkpoints with Turkey on Friday to prevent migrants entering Greece, witnesses and an official said.
Several dozen people were amassed on the land border at Kastanies, north-east Greece, between the two countries. Greek police buses were seen preventing access.
"They will not enter the country. They are irregular migrants, we won't let them enter," a government official told Reuters.