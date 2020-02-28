Bangladeshi govt urged to withdraw Modi invitation

Thousands of people marched on the street of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka after Friday prayers, protesting against anti-Muslim violence in the Indian capital Delhi.

At least 42 people have been killed and more than 200 injured in the communal violence that has continued in the Indian capital New Delhi since Sunday.

The protesters called on the Bangladeshi government to cancel the invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Dhaka on March 17.

Modi has been invited to address a function marking the 100th birth anniversary of the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The protesters said that invitation to Modi is an insult to the 1971 liberation war of Bangladesh and disrespect to the noncommunal freedom icon of the nation.

The march was organized by six Muslim political groups at the initiative of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam General Secretary Nur Hossain Qasmi. There was massive police deployment around the protest area.

On Thursday, Hefazate Islam Bangladesh, another platform Muslim group in the country, also urged the government in a statement to cancel the invitation to Modi.

Students of the country's largest Dhaka University also held a rally protesting the deaths in Delhi violence. The university's students union leader Nurul Haq Nur said that students would not welcome Indian prime minister as the event speaker.

The general secretary of ruling Awami League party Obaidul Quader, however, said that the government will receive Modi to participate in the event as a gesture of gratefulness to Indian, who helped Bangladesh during the liberation war.

He further added that the communal clashes in the Indian capital Delhi were an "internal issue" of India.

Clashes between pro- and anti-citizenship law protesters started on Sunday and turned into communal clashes between Hindus and Muslims.

The northeastern part of Delhi has been affected the most as rioters ransacked and set ablaze mosques, houses, schools, and businesses.





