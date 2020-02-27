Pakistan voices concern over riots in India

Pakistan's president on Thursday expressed concern over violence in the Indian capital New Delhi.

Speaking at a seminar, titled Radical India vs Responsible Pakistan, in the capital Islamabad, Arif Alvi accused the Indian ruling party's leaders of creating hatred against Muslims in the country.

"The ongoing violence against Muslims in India has pained," he said, referring to the ongoing communal riots in New Delhi.

For over a month, thousands of Indians have been protesting a law, which makes it easier for non-Muslims from regional countries to get Indian citizenship but excludes Muslims from its beneficiaries.

Clashes between pro- and anti-citizenship law protesters in New Delhi started on Sunday and devolved into communal violence that claimed at least 34 lives as of Thursday morning.

"No one can talk against the human rights violation in India. Even if any judge speaks against the injustice, he faces actions [against him]," Alvi said.

On Wednesday, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind transferred a Delhi High Court judge, who had pulled up police and government for their failure to contain communal riots in the Indian capital.

