Islamic bloc condemns 'anti-Muslim' violence in India

An Indian Muslim family leaves the area as Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol a street vandalized in Tuesday's violence in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday urged the Indian government to stop "anti-Muslim violence" and the desecration of Islamic places of worship in the country.

The OIC statement came as the death toll in ongoing riots in India's capital New Delhi climbed to 34, with nearly 200 injured.

"OIC condemns the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties," read the statement.





It expressed condolences to the families of victims of the "heinous acts" and demanded the perpetrators be brought to justice.

"The OIC calls on Indian authorities to bring the instigators and perpetrators of these acts of anti-Muslim violence to justice, and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country," the 57-member body said.

Clashes between pro- and anti-citizenship law protesters started on Sunday and have devolved into communal violence.





The northeastern part of New Delhi has been affected the most as rioters ransacked and set ablaze mosques, houses, schools, and businesses.

The violence in India's capital escalated a day after Kapil Mishra, a local leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), appeared in a widely circulated video warning Muslims to end protests in Delhi's Maujpur area.

He said the protesters would face the wrath of BJP supporters if they failed to heed his warning.

"We are giving the Delhi police three days to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this, we will not listen to you," Mishra said at a rally on Sunday, with videos of the speech posted on his Twitter account.