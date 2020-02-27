HAFTAR MILITIAS TARGET TRIPOLIS MITIGA AIRPORT

Militias loyal to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar targeted Mitiga International Airport in the capital Tripoli on Thursday.

In a statement, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) said Mitiga Airport-open to civilian use-was hit by Grad missiles.

The attack is a "new and repeated violation of the cease-fire and a continuation of the Haftar militias' criminal record of targeting civilians," the GNA said.

Following the attack, aviation was suspended at the airport, said the Facebook page of the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent at the scene, Haftars' militias have randomly shelled residential areas in the capital over the last two days.

The internationally recognized GNA has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, with more than 1,000 lives lost in the violence.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.