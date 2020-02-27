GERMANYS NORTH RHINE WESTPHALIA REPORTS 14 NEW CASES OF COVID-19

Germany's North Rhine Westphalia reports 14 new cases of Covid-19
WORLD DPA
Published
The authorities in the western German state of North Rhine Westphalia report 14 new infections of the coronavirus.
The cases are in the district of Heinsberg, situated near the Dutch border.
Earlier, hundreds of people were quarantined in their homes in the area after a kindergarten teacher, who had attended a Carnival event, was confirmed as infected with the virus.
The total number of cases in Heinsberg now stand at 20.