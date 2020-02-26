3 injured in rocket attack by Haftar forces in Libyan capital Tripoli

At least three civilians were injured Tuesday in a rocket attack on the capital Tripoli by forces loyal to eastern Libya-based warlord Khalifa Haftar, according to the Libyan government.

The casualties occurred when the Sabha, Salah al-Din and Ain Zara neighborhoods in Tripoli were struck, according to the media center of the government's "Volcano of Rage" operation against Haftar's forces.

A total of seven rockets were fired, with one of them falling close to a hospital in Salah al-Din.

The Tripoli-based internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, with more than 1,000 lives lost in the violence.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

On Jan. 12, the parties to the conflict announced a ceasefire in response to a joint call by Turkey and Russia.

But talks for a permanent ceasefire hosted by Russia on Jan. 14 proved inconclusive after Haftar left Moscow without signing a deal.





