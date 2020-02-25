5 CIVILIANS INJURED IN HAFTARS ATTACK ON LIBYAS TRIPOLI

Five civilians, including three children, were injured in a mortar attack by forces loyal to eastern Libya-based warlord Khalifa Haftar on the capital Tripoli, according to the Libyan government.

The casualties occurred when a shell struck Abu Salim neighborhood in the capital late Monday, the media center of the government's "Operation Volcano of Rage" said in a statement.

The Tripoli-based internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, with more than 1,000 lives lost in the violence.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

On Jan. 12, the parties to the conflict announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by Turkey and Russia.

Talks for a permanent cease-fire, hosted by Russia on Jan. 14, proved inconclusive after Haftar left Moscow without signing a deal.