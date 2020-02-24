ISRAELS NETANYAHU ORDERS MORE AIRSTRIKES ON GAZA

Israel's prime minister on Monday ordered the army to continue airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

In a written statement on social media, Benjamin Netanyahu said he made the decision after speaking with several officials, including the head of the Shin Bet security agency, the head of the National Security Council, the defense minister, and the chief of General Staff.

Earlier the Israeli army said one of their fighter planes attacked a target of the Islamic Jihad movement in the blockaded northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian officials said there were no casualties or injuries from the Israeli attacks.

At noon, 14 rockets were fired from Gaza to Israel, all but two of them destroyed by Israeli defense systems.

Late Sunday, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on positions of Islamic Jihad in Syria and the Gaza Strip, killing two resistance activists, according to the military.

The resistance group said that two of its members were martyred in the Israeli attacks.

The Israeli military said the airstrikes came in response to rocket fire from inside the Gaza Strip.





