Turkey condemns occupant policies of Israel

on Friday condemned Israeli Prime Minister's who said more houses would be built in occupied Palestinian lands.

Netanyahu's remarks came ahead of national elections and the policy violated international law and UN resolutions, said the ministry.

It said the Israeli administration had repeatedly disregarded international law before every election and usurped the rights of Palestinians, which became a pattern for Tel Aviv.

Notably, the statement noted that Israel was encouraged by the U.S., which recently announced a so-called peace plan called "Deal of the Century".

It concluded that Palestinians were the sole owner of their own lands and the occupant policies of Israel would never alter that fact.