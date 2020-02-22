Italy confirms first death from coronavirus

confirmed its first death from the, hours after 10 towns were locked down following a flurry of new cases, local media reported Saturday.

A 78-year-old man died Friday evening, according to the ANSA news agency which cited Veneto regional president Luca Zaia.

The retiree received treatment at the hospital for 10 days, Zaia added. He was one of two people in the northern region to have been infected.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told reporters Friday after a EU summit in Brussels that his country is prepared to manage the outbreak.

"People don't need to be worried," Conte said, adding that everything is under control.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Italy was studying a new regulation to restrict the outbreak in the northern Veneta region.

Earlier, Speranza said the number diagnosed with the virus, also known as COVID-19, rose to 14.

Italy stopped all public events, commercial and school activities and ordered public spaces closed Friday due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in 10 northern towns.

Chinese authorities announced Friday the death toll from the virus reached 2,238.

The country's National Health Commission said there are 75,465 confirmed cases.

More than 18,260 people have been discharged from hospitals after receiving treatment.

Coronavirus has spread to more than 25 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.





