Iraq urges citizens not to visit Iran over coronavirus

Iraq on Saturday called on its nationals not to travel to neighboring Iran, where five coronavirus deaths were reported.

In a statement, the Border Ports Authority said that an Iraqi committee established to take measures against the deadly virus "advises citizens not to travel to Iran for their safety."

The authority, however, said that "the commercial movement between the two countries is going on, provided that drivers are subjected to a medical examination."

On Thursday, Iraqi authorities also banned Iranian citizens from entering the country through border terminals for three days.

Coronavirus has spread to more than 25 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.





