Third doctor dies of coronavirus in China

This photo taken on February 20, 2020 shows doctors looking at a lung CT image at a hospital in Yunmeng county, Xiaogan city, in China's central Hubei province. (AFP Photo)

The third Chinese doctor treating novel coronavirus patients has died, local media reported on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Peng Yinhua, 29, who died late on Thursday in the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus now known as COVID-19, in China's central Hubei Province, the daily Global Times reported.

Peng died in Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital.

Earlier this month, a senior doctor and a medic died after contracting the virus, also in Wuhan.

Liu Zhiming, 51, the deputy secretary and dean of Wuhan Wuchang Hospital, had contracted the virus while treating patients. He died on Feb. 18.

Among eight doctors who first warned that Wuhan was witnessing a situation similar to the 2003 SARS outbreak, ophthalmologist Li Wenliang also died after contracting the deadly virus.

Peng had delayed his wedding ceremony which was set for Feb. 1.

China's National Health Commission announced on Friday that 2,238 coronavirus patients in mainland China have died, while more than 75,465 cases have been confirmed.

However, it added that the number of former patients who had recovered was increasing by the day.

At least 11 deaths have now been confirmed outside mainland China -- three in Japan, two in Hong Kong, two in Iran and one each in Taiwan, the Philippines, South Korea and France.