Turkish top diplomat says global system failed to end Libya crisis

The international system has failed to take joint action to end the Libya crisis, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"The international system failed to take joint action to halt the conflict in Libya. There is also a lack of resolution," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told national broadcaster TRT.

Çavuşoğlu said Turkey's steps to forge lasting peace in Libya would establish a cease-fire in the war-torn country.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar since last April, with more than 1,000 lives lost in the violence.

Warring parties announced a cease-fire on Jan. 12 in response to a joint call by Turkey and Russia. But talks for a permanent cease-fire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow on Jan. 14 without signing a deal.

On Tuesday, forces loyal to Haftar killed three civilians and injured five in two missile attacks on the Port of Tripoli.

Afterwards, the GNA withdrew from the UN-hosted military committee talks in Geneva, calling for a determined stance against the cease-fire violations by Haftar's forces.

On Wednesday, GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj announced the suspension of all talks with Haftar, hinting at a decisive offensive against his forces.

- XENOPHOBIC SHOOTING IN GERMANY

Speaking about the mass shooting in Germany late Wednesday, which police have said had xenophobic motives, Çavuşoğlu said such attacks will not only hurt migrants.

"Today it is Muslims who are targeted, but tomorrow this tendency will change, even has started changing. Ethnic racism has started coming to the forefront," he said.

"If European countries fail to stop racism, conflicts will start. This conflict may drag Europe into massive chaos."

The shooting at two cafes in the western town of Hanau, near Frankfurt, killed at least nine people, including possibly Turkish immigrants, though this has yet to be confirmed.

Thursday German police said they were treating the case as a "terrorist" attack with xenophobic motives.

The apparent perpetrator, a far-right extremist identified as Tobias R., 43, and one other person were found dead in an apartment in Hanau, following a German special operations raid, German daily Bild reported.

Hanau is located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Frankfurt and has a population of nearly 100,000.





