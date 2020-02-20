Turkish president sends condolences over Hanau shootings

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday paid condolences to the families of Germany attack victims.

On Twitter, Erdoğan said: "I wish God's mercy for our brothers and sisters who have lost their lives in the heinous attack in Hanau, Germany, and offer my deepest condolences for their families."

On Wednesday night, a far-right German extremist killed at least nine people in the western town of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

The gunman, who targeted migrants at two cafe bars, was identified by security forces as 43-year-old Tobias R., German daily Bild reported.

Five Turkish citizens were among the victims, Turkish officials confirmed.





