Syrian regime to attack civilians, pin blame on Turkey

Assad regime forces in Syria are in preparation to attack civilian settlements in central Aleppo, and then pin the blame on Turkey for "targeting civilians," according to the moderate opposition in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

Moderate opposition groups infiltrated into the lines of the Assad regime elements.

They said the regime forces are preparing for an attack in al-Hamdaniyah neighborhood of Aleppo, and then will blame Turkey for targeting civilians there, starting a smear campaign against Turkey.

Assad regime forces have been in total control of Aleppo city center since December 2016.

Earlier on Thursday, moderate opposition groups started an operation in order to take back settlements seized by regime forces in southern Idlib. The opposition forces advanced into the village of al-Nayrab, northwest of Saraqib province.







