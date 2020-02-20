Sanders slam Israel and Saudi Arabia during Democratic debate

Senator Bernie Sanders, the front-runner in the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump for the White House in November, lambasted Saudi Arabia and Israel late Wednesday.

During a Democratic debate on CNN in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sanders called Israeli "right-wing, racist," and the rulers of Saudi Arabia "murderous thugs."

"For years, we have loved Saudi Arabia - our wonderful ally. The only problem is, the people who run that country are murderous thugs," Sanders said.

The Vermont senator also said the U.S. should encourage diplomatic rapprochement Saudi Arabia and Iran to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East, rather than cozying up with "billionaire dictator" Mohammad bin Salman, the crown prince and de facto ruler of the Gulf country.

Sanders have used harsh language to describe bin Salman since the CIA and UN reports held him responsible for the extrajudicial killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen.

Khashoggi, critical bin Salman policies, was killed and dismembered by Saudi operatives in the Istanbul Consulate of the Kingdom in October 2018.

Turkey, the UN and the international community have inquired about the whereabouts of Khashoggi's body, with no satisfactory explanation from Saudi Arabia.

"We can bring the Saudis and the Iranians together, tell them that we're sick and tired as a nation [of] spending trillions of dollars on endless wars," Sanders said. "They're going to have to get their act together. And we have the resources to help bring that about."

Sanders, the only candidate to highlight the issue of Palestinian rights in debates, said his administration will not ignore Palestinian demands.

"To be for the Israeli people and to be for peace in the Middle East does not mean that we have to support right-wing, racist governments that currently exist in Israel," he said.

"What American foreign policy has got to be about in the Middle East is bringing the Israelis, bringing the Palestinians together under the banner of justice," he added.

- Sanders leading Democratic nomination bid

Sanders won the New Hampshire primary last Tuesday, the second contest in the race for Democratic presidential candidates, with more than 26% of the vote.

He was followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 24% and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar with 20%, according to ABC News.

"Let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," he said after winning New Hampshire. "The reason that we are going to win is that we are putting together an unprecedented multigenerational, multiracial political movement."

Warren and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden trailed, getting less than 10% of the vote.

Sanders jumped eight points among Democratic and Democrat-leaning Independent voters since late January, while early front-runner Biden, falling to 17% -- down 11 points to his lowest of the campaign, according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll.





