European leaders 'shocked' by far-right terror attack in Hanau

European leaders voiced shock and horror in response to Wednesday night's far-right terror attack in Hanau, western Germany killing nine people, and reportedly targeting immigrants.

"I am deeply shocked by the tragedy that took place last night," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, wrote on Twitter early Thursday, referring to the German town where the mass shooting took place.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, to whom I want to extend my sincerest condolences. We mourn with you today."

"The senseless loss of life is a tragedy - no matter where it occurs," Charles Michel, president of the European Council, also wrote on Twitter.

"After the terrible attack we are in thoughts with the people in Hanau. We extend our sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims."

David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, also shared his shock and sorrow over the attack, writing on Twitter: "We stand united against any form of hatred and violence."

A German far-right extremist killed at least nine people on Wednesday night in the western town of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

The perpetrator, who targeted migrants at two cafes, was identified by security forces as Tobias R., 43, German daily Bild reported.

He and one other person were found dead in an apartment in Hanau following a raid by a German special operations team.

Initial police findings showed that the perpetrator was acting with "xenophobic motives," Hesse's Interior Minister Peter Beuth told reporters on Thursday.

"The Federal Public Prosecutor has taken over the investigation. It is treating this as a suspected incident of a terrorist attack," he said.

Several Turkish citizens are feared to be among the victims, though this is not yet confirmed.

Hanau is located around 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Frankfurt and has a population of nearly 100,000.



