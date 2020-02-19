Haftar forces kill 3 civilians in attack on Libyan port

A smoke rises from a port of Tripoli after being attacked in Tripoli, Libya February 18, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Forces loyal to Libyan renegade commander Khalifa Haftar killed three civilians at Tripoli port, the country's UN-recognized government said Tuesday.

Five others were also injured in the two missile attacks, Fevzi Uneyyis, the spokesperson for the Health Ministry under the Government of National Accord (GNA), said on the Facebook page of "Operation Volcano of Rage," a military operation being conducted by GNA forces.

Mustafa al-Mujai, a spokesman for the operation, said according to preliminary reports, heavy damage occurred at the port due to the attacks.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Libya's legitimate government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, with more than 1,000 lives lost in the violence.

On Jan. 12, the warring parties announced a ceasefire in response to a joint call by Turkey and Russia. However, talks for a permanent ceasefire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow on Jan. 14 without signing the deal.