Maarif Foundation antidote to FETO terrorism: Turkish VP

Turkey's vice president on Monday praised the Maarif Foundation, which has taken over the management of many schools abroad that were linked to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group responsible for the 2016 failed coup attempt.

Speaking at the Country Representative Consultation Meeting of the foundation, Fuat Oktay said the foundation was an antidote to the poison FETO had spread all over the world and added the terror group harmed the countries where it operated.

Oktay went on to say that millions of needy people lay hopes on Turkey and Ankara was striving to help them with its cultural and humanitarian organizations such as Yunus Emre Cultural Center, Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Disaster Management Agency (AFAD).

He said the Maarif Foundation was sharing its experiences in the field of education since it was founded in 2016.

"It is admirable that the Maarif Foundation has officially contacted up to 104 countries and operates in 66 countries with active representations in 51 of them," he said.

He added: "Besides, our Maarif Foundation took over 213 schools linked to the heinous FETO terror group in 19 countries and protocols were signed with 40 countries for the transfer of such schools."

The Turkish government set up the Maarif Foundation soon after the 2016 defeated coup to administer overseas schools linked to FETO.

The foundation has established schools and education centers across Africa and Asia.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO also has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private schools that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group.





