Turkey to attend int’l donors’ conference for Albania

Turkey will participate at the International Donors' Conference for Albania, scheduled to be held in Brussels on Monday.

Faruk Kaymakçı, Turkey's deputy foreign minister and director for EU affairs, will attend the conference, organized by the European Commission, which "aims to heal the earthquake wounds of brotherly Albania, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Turkey is one of the first countries that took action in the aftermath of earthquake that struck Albania on 26 November 2019. Our search and rescue teams along with medical rescue experts arrived in Albania on the day of the earthquake," the ministry said.

It said the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, Turkey's Disaster Management Agency and the Turkish Red Crescent promptly delivered aid to the earthquake zone.

Turkey's housing agency TOKI will also build 504 housing units for the earthquake victims in Albania, the ministry added.





