Magnitude-5.8 quake jolts Indonesia

A magnitude-5.8 earthquake struck Indonesia's Maluku province early Sunday, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

The epicenter was located 117 kilometers (72 miles) off East Seram Regency at a depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles).

The agency did not issue a tsunami alert and there were no immediate reports of damage.

Thirty-six people were killed in magnitude-6.8 quake in Ambon, the capital city of Maluku province in September.





