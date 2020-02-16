Haftar forces kill 3 civilians in Libyan capital Tripoli

Forces loyal to Libya's renegade commander Khalifa Haftar have killed three civilians east of the capital Tripoli, according to the country's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Three workers, including two Libyan nationals and one foreigner, were abducted and later killed in the town of Msallata, east of Tripoli, on Friday, said the Facebook page of the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Libya's legitimate government has been under attack by Haftar since last April, with more than 1,000 lives lost in the violence.

On Jan. 12, the warring parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by Turkey and Russia. However, talks for a permanent cease-fire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow on Jan. 14 without signing the deal.





