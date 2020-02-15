Eight civilians killed in Afghanistan airstrike

At least eight civilians were killed in an alleged U.S. airstrike in Afghanistan, according to Afghan officials.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor in the eastern Nangarhar province, told Anadolu Agency that two trucks carrying civilians were hit in the strike late Friday in the Sur Rod area under Taliban control.

The Afghan government has vowed to investigate the deadly air raid, while Taliban insurgents condemned the attack. There have been no immediate comments from the U.S. forces in the country.

Figures compiled by Anadolu Agency suggest that conflict raged unabated despite heavy snow in many parts of the country in the first month of 2020, leaving around 120 security forces, over 60 civilians and a much higher number of the insurgents killed.

In 2019 more than 3,000 civilians lost their lives amid violence claimed by Taliban militants and Daesh, as well as pro-government forces.