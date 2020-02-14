Turkish jets 'neutralize' 6 terrorists in N.Iraq

Turkish fighter jets neutralized six terrorists in an operation in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said Friday on Twitter.

The ministry said six members of the separatist terrorist organization were neutralized in an air operation in the Qandil region of northern Iraq.

It added that counter-terrorism operations in the region would continue without slowing down.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The statement did not specify the terrorists' affiliation, but the terrorist PKK has traditionally been active in eastern and southeastern Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







