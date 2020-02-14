TURKEYS IDLIB MOVE AIMS TO PREVENT ASSAD REGIME FROM KILLING 4 MILLION OPPRESSED SYRIANS WITH BARREL BOMBS

Turkey's Idlib move aims to prevent Assad regime from killing 4 million oppressed Syrians with barrel bombs

WORLD Anadolu Agency Published February 14,2020

"Turkey's latest steps in Syria's Idlib province aim to prevent the Assad regime from massacring 4 million oppressed Syrian people with barrel bombs," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pointed out as delivering a speech at Pakistani parliament during his official visit to the capital Islamabad on Friday.

