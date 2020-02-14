WORLD

PM Imran Khan says Erdoğan won hearts of Pakistani people with his speech

WORLD Anadolu Agency
Published
PM IMRAN KHAN SAYS ERDOĞAN WON HEARTS OF PAKISTANI PEOPLE WITH HIS SPEECH

"Today, Mr. President [] made a historic address in the Pakistani parliament by winning the hearts of Pakistani people. I can say you can win the next election in after this address," Pakistani Prime Minister said in a lighter mood as delivering a at the - Business and Investment Forum on Friday.

's premier on Friday applauded Turkish president's speech at the joint session of parliament in the capital Islamabad.

"Today, Mr. President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] made a historic in the Pakistani parliament and I can say you can win the next election in after this address," Imran Khan said in a lighter mood at the Pakistan- Business and Investment Forum.

Khan said Erdoğan won the hearts of Pakistani people with his speech.

The Pakistani prime minister noted that all parliamentarians -- including those in the opposition -- appreciated Erdoğan's speech.

"It's a great tribute to you, Mr. President. It shows the love and affection of people have for you in Pakistan," Khan added.



More From A News

Contact Us