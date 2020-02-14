PM Imran Khan says Erdoğan won hearts of Pakistani people with his speech

Pakistan's premier on Friday applauded Turkish president's speech at the joint session of parliament in the capital Islamabad.

"Today, Mr. President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] made a historic speech in the Pakistani parliament and I can say you can win the next election in Pakistan after this address," Imran Khan said in a lighter mood at the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum.



Khan said Erdoğan won the hearts of Pakistani people with his speech.

The Pakistani prime minister noted that all parliamentarians -- including those in the opposition -- appreciated Erdoğan's speech.

"It's a great tribute to you, Mr. President. It shows the love and affection of people have for you in Pakistan," Khan added.







