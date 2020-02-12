ITS LAME: ELON MUSK SAYS FACEBOOK SHOULD BE DELETED

As criticism of Facebook continues to rise from all corners, the latest came from billionaire Elon Musk.

Responding to a Twitter post by actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who called for Facebook content to be regulated, Musk tweeted "#DeleteFacebook It's lame."

Cohen is known to be an outspoken critic of Facebook.

"We don't let 1 person control the water for 2.5 billion people. We don't let 1 person control electricity for 2.5 billion people. Why do we let 1 man control the information seen by 2.5 billion people?" the actor and comedian tweeted, adding that Facebook needed to be regulated by governments, not by "an emperor."

Last year, Cohen said that social networks constituted the "greatest propaganda machine in history."

Over the past few years, social media companies have been facing intense scrutiny over a number of high-profile incidents involving online disinformation campaigns, personal data usage and election interference. Many activists have accused social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter of failing to act quickly enough to halt the spread of harmful content.