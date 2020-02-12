ERDOĞAN, PUTIN DISCUSS MEASURES TO DEFUSE SITUATION IN SYRIAS IDLIB

Russian and Turkish presidents discussed the latest developments in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria over phone, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan came after five Turkish troops were martyred and five injured in an attack by Assad regime forces in Idlib, on Monday, following a similar attack last week martyring seven soldiers and a civilian contractor working with the Turkish military.



The Kremlin said in a brief readout of the call that Putin and Erdoğan had agreed on the importance of implementing Russo-Turkish agreements on Syria and that contacts between Syria and Russia on Syria should continue through the relevant agencies.

The sides should defer to the current peace agreements between Russia and Turkey, particularly the September 2018 Sochi memorandum, intended to prevent an escalation in Idlib, according to the statement.

The conversation, initiated by the Turkish side, was conducted within the "context of an aggravation of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the statement said.

The Turkish troops are in Idlib -- nominally a cease-fire zone, under a deal between Turkey and Russia -- as part of an anti-terror and peace mission.



Turkey has since retaliated for both attacks, hitting scores of targets and killing some 200 Assad regime troops.

Idlib has been a stronghold of the opposition and anti-government armed groups since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,800 civilians have been killed in attacks by regime and Russian forces since then, flouting both the 2018 cease-fire and a new one that started on Jan. 12.







