Slovenia supports Turkey’s EU membership bid: Deputy PM

Slovenia is supporting Turkey's EU membership bid as it is the natural strategic partner of the EU, said a senior Slovenian official.

"Slovenia has been continuously supporting Turkey's goal to become a member of the EU. The fact is that Turkey is a candidate country, which is confirmed by all relevant EU Council conclusions," Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Miro Cerar told Anadolu Agency.

His remarks came a day before his official visit to Turkey on Monday.

He underlined that Slovenia is also "against any closure of the door leading towards the EU" and the present stalemate in Turkey's accession process "should not be considered as a weakening in the relations."

The EU and Turkey are natural strategic partners and thus developing an open dialogue and deep cooperation "is of utmost importance," he said.

Cerar said Slovenia wants to boost the already-positive ties with Turkey, especially in economy.

"There are many reasons for my visit to Turkey. First, we attach great importance to the relations with Turkey that are traditionally good and friendly. Slovenia and Turkey signed the strategic partnership in March 2011 and it still provides a solid basis for our cooperation," he said.

Cerar added: "Secondly, we are very interested in intensifying the relations with Turkey and I am convinced that there are many opportunities for further strengthening already good cooperation, especially in the field of economic cooperation."

He said the bilateral trade between the two countries has been positively developing over the years. "Slovenia would like to see further growth and smaller deficit in our trade exchange."







