CHINAS HEBEI SAYS SCHOOLS SHUT UNTIL MARCH TO STOP VIRUS

China's Hebei says schools shut until March to stop virus

The northern Chinese province of Hebei will keep its schools shut until at least March 1 to control the coronavirus outbreak, the Communist Party-run People's Daily newspaper said on Sunday, citing the local education bureau.

which surrounds the capital Beijing, is one of a number of provinces and municipalities to extend the school shutdown until the end of the month, with others including Shandong, Jiangsu and Shanghai.


