Venezuela condoles with Turkey over deadly incidents

Venezuela offered condolences to Turkey Friday for recent deadly incidents in the country.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his solidarity to the people and government of Turkey over two snow avalanches occurred in the eastern Van province, and the plane crash at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Twitter.

The message came as authorities said the death toll rose to 41 from two avalanches earlier this week in eastern Turkey.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 75 people were injured as search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

The first avalanche buried a minibus in the Bahçesaray district of Van province Tuesday. A second avalanche struck a vehicle that was on a search and rescue mission Wednesday.

Also, three people were killed and 180 others injured Wednesday when a plane belonging to a private airline company skidded off a runway at an Istanbul airport.