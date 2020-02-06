US, Kosovo condole with Turkey on avalanche

The U.S. and Kosovo offered their condolences over recent deadly incidents in Turkey.

"The United States sends its heartfelt condolences to the people of Turkey, who are mourning two tragedies today: the avalanches in Van and the plane crash in Istanbul," the Department of State said on Twitter on Wednesday.

At least 41 emergency workers were killed after a huge avalanche slammed into a mountain road in Van province in eastern Turkey. They were working to rescue two missing people who were trapped by an initial avalanche on Tuesday evening that killed five people.

In addition, a plane belonging to a private airline company skidded off the runway at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul, killing three people, with 180 hospitalized.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we wish all those injured a speedy recovery," said the department.

Meanwhile, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci extended his sympathy over the tragic incidents via social media on Thursday.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Bahcesaray snow avalanche and the plane accident in Istanbul. Our thoughts are with the people and the government of Turkey. Condolences to the families of the victims. A speedy recovery to those injured," said Thaci.





