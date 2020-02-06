Nazi vandalism raise concern for Turkish migrants

Turkey raised serious concern after a primary school, the European Alevi Union and private vehicles belonging to Turkish migrants were vandalized with swastikas in Cologne, Germany.

Turkey's Consul General in Cologne Ceyhun Erciyes condemned the attacks that occurred Wednesday and said Ankara is closely following the situation.





"We requested information from the police. They confirmed the incident and said that the investigation is continuing," said Erciyes. "We are concerned about the increase of racist attacks and we expect those responsible to be caught."

Religious group, European Alevi Union, also called for everyone to take a stand against the racist attacks.





