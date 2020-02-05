WORLD

Iran's President Rouhani says America is a terrorist and commits terrorist acts

WORLD Reuters
Published
IRANS PRESIDENT ROUHANI SAYS AMERICA IS A TERRORIST AND COMMITS TERRORIST ACTS

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said America was a terrorist and comitted terrorist acts, in a speech broadcast live on state TV, pointing to economic sanctions.

Tensions have spiked between Iran and the United States since top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting the Islamic Republic to retaliate with a missile attack against a U.S. base in Iraq days later.


More From A News

Contact Us