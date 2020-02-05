Hong Kong tests over 1,800 passengers on cruise ship for coronavirus

Staff members are seen on the 151,000-ton World Dream cruise liner owned by Genting Hong Kong Limited docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 5, 2020. (EPA Photo)

Hong Kong tested over 1,800 passengers and crew on a cruise ship for the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan after some crew members reported having a fever and other symptoms. Authorities were not letting anyone leave the ship without permission.

The Chinese-ruled city's health department said on Wednesday 90% of the passengers were Hong Kongers and no mainland Chinese were on board; however, previously, three mainland Chinese that had been on the ship between Jan. 19 and 24 were found to have contracted the virus.

It is not clear how long passengers and crew will be kept on the ship.

The World Dream ship, operated by Dream Cruises, was denied entry to the southern Taiwan port of Kaohsiung on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ship visited Taiwan's northern Keelung port, and some passengers were allowed to leave the boat, Taiwan's health authorities said, adding they were not aware the boat had previously carried confirmed cases, according to Taiwanese media reports.