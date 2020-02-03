UN-brokered Libya military talks begin in Geneva

The UN Special Representative for Libya began talks in Geneva on Monday with the internationally recognised Government of National Accord and members of the Libyan National Army, led by commander Khalifa Haftar, the United Nations' Geneva office said.

The so-called "Libyan Joint Military Commission" includes five senior officers from each side and is being moderated by U.N. Special Representative Ghassan Salamé.

"The 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission is starting its meeting under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva today," said a UN statement.



"Five senior officers appointed by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and five senior officers appointed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) are participating in the talks, which are moderated by Ghassan Salame, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya," it added.



Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.



On Jan. 12, the conflict parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. But subsequent talks for a permanent cease-fire ended after Haftar left a meeting in Moscow without signing the deal.



The new commission came from a Jan. 19 meeting of world powers and regional actors in Berlin to reach a lasting cease-fire and pave the way for a political solution.







